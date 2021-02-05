2021 Cologuard Classic returns without spectators

Posted By Austin Counts on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM

The 2021 Cologuard Classic is back at Omni Tucson National Resort last week of February, however, there will be no audience during the tournament’s scheduled events due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tucson Conquistadores has confirmed they were unable to reach an agreement with the Pima County Health Department to allow spectators during this year’s Cologuard Classic despite offering numerous solutions to comply with social distancing measures, in an email by the organization’s staff.

“The Conquistadores have been working closely with Pima County officials to align COVID safety plans to allow limited spectators at this year’s tournament. Unfortunately, the tournament will go forward without spectators onsite,” according to the email.

Previously, the group’s chairman Dennis Caldwell said he thought the Conquistadores and local health department authorities were coming to an agreement and hoped to be able to announce the daily capacity during the tournament’s media day last month.

The annual PGA Tour of Champions tournament and the pro-am event will still be held Wednesday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 28. This year’s event will also feature an am-am cup for local golf enthusiasts.

At this point, more than 70 PGA pros such as defending champion Bernhard Langer and Champions Tour winner Jerry Kelly have signed on to participate in the annual event aimed at raising colon cancer awareness. Caldwell said he extended invitations to legendary pro golfer Phil Mickelson, along with pro golfer and former UA alum Jim Furyk, but no signed commitments have been made at this point.

This year’s event has a new initiative to help get the word out about getting tested regularly—every player will be competing on behalf of a patient, caregiver or survivor of colon cancer.

The pro-am and am-am portion will also return but under new guidelines requiring all participants to take a COVID test the day prior. Proceeds from the pro-am will go toward colorectal screening for uninsured and the less fortunate, according to Caldwell.

For more information on attendance, schedules, pro-am event or colon cancer awareness, check out cologuardclassic.com