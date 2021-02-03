The Range

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Hughes Credit Union offers $1,000 scholarships to HS seniors

Posted By on Wed, Feb 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM

Graduating high school seniors could get some financial help for college, thanks to Hughes Credit Union.

Any local senior, who is a primary member of Hughes and entering a college, university, trade school or certification program in the fall, can apply for one of 10 $1,000 scholarships in Hughes' 16th Annual Scholarship Program.

Applicants will complete an online scholarship form with either a written essay or a one- to two-minute video that answers the question, “What is the most important financial lesson you have learned in the past year and how has it impacted your plans for the future?”

Complete details and the online application form are available at HughesFCU.org/Scholarship. Submission deadline is March 15, 2021. Winners will be announced on May 14, 2021.

“Hughes is proud to again support local high school students graduating in 2021 who want to further their education and skills,” said Hughes Business Development Representative Irlanda Cuevas. “As in past years, we expect the essays and video submissions this year to be impressive and informative as it relates to their experience managing personal finances.”

About The Author

Mike Truelsen

