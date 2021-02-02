The Range

Archives RSS

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

COVID-19 Science

Vaccination sites opening in Marana, Oro Valley for those 75+; scheduling has begun

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM

click to enlarge flu_shot.jpg

MHC Healthcare is currently scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those above 75 in the Marana and Oro Valley areas.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, appointments will take place at MHC Healthcare Marana Main Health Center at 13395 N. Marana Main St.

Beginning this week, vaccinations will take place every Thursday at the James D. Kriegh Park at 23 W Calle Concordia in Oro Valley.

Appointments will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and residents of Oro Valley, Marana, Dove Mountain, Catalina, Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Summer Haven can register at mhchealthcare.org.

Vaccinations at both locations will be administered in a drive-thru setting using the Moderna vaccine.

As of Monday, MHC had received 2,300 vaccines from the Pima County Health Department and administered 1,714.

Trending

State Plans 24-hour Vaccine Site in Pima County
Local restaurants earn ‘City of Gastronomy’ certifications
Pima County Makes Progress with Limited Vaccine Supply
Pima County Library names Gregory McNamee as Writer In Residence
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Feb. 2: 238 New Deaths; Cases on a Decline but AZ Remains Nation’s Hot Spot; Variant Strains Remain a Concern
Top Stories
Advertisement:

State Plans 24-hour Vaccine Site in Pima County

Previous Post

State Plans 24-hour Vaccine Site in Pima County

About The Author

Nicole Ludden

NICOLE LUDDEN

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

Jan 28 - Feb 03

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation