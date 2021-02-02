The Range

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Chow

Local restaurants earn ‘City of Gastronomy’ certifications

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM

Jeff Gardner
Jeff Gardner
Tucson has proudly sported its “City of Gastronomy” designation from the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization since 2015. And while this designation celebrates the entire region’s unique and influential food culture, individual restaurants are also earning designations for their role in local cuisine.

The Tucson City of Gastronomy is a nonprofit organization that manages the UNESCO designation for metro Tucson and southern Arizona, and recently selected its 2021 “Certified Restaurants.” Out of more than 50 applicants, 25 local restaurants and 15 local food and beverage artisans were selected.

"Each of these restaurants and artisans represent our City of Gastronomy with their own unique identities and perspectives of what it means to live, work, and cook here. Taken as a whole, they create a tapestry which showcases the flavors of our home while providing models of leadership in responsible stewardship of our land and culture,” said TCoG president and local chef Janos Wilder.

The recipients are located throughout metro Tucson and southern Arizona, and were selected because they exemplify quality food service, both in their ingredients and their working culture. The recipients “support the local food economy by sourcing ingredients from local producers, and most mentor and partner with other food businesses.” This was also the first year certifications were awarded in the Food Artisans and Beverage Artisans category.

"We want these certifications to bring more customers to these uniquely local businesses that sustain our internationally recognized food culture, to help them survive the current extinction event happening nationally for independent restaurants and other non-chain food businesses," said TCoG executive director Jonathan Mabry in a press release.


Tucson City of Gastronomy 2021 Certifications:

Restaurants:
5 Points Market & Restaurant
Aqui Con El Nene
Aravaipa Farms Orchard & Inn
Barrio Brewing Co.
Barrio Charro
Blue Willow
Boca Tacos
The Carriage House
Charro Steak & Del Rey
Charro Vida
Cup Café
El Charro Café
El Guero Canelo
The Grill at Hacienda Del Sol
Little Poca Cosa
Mama Louisa’s
The Parish
PY Steakhouse
Rollies Mexican Patio
Seis Kitchen
Taco Fish
Tacos Apson
Taqueria Pico de Gallo
Tito and Pep
Tucson Tamale Co.

Food Artisans:
Arizona Baking Co.
Barrio Bread
Carlotta’s Kitchen
Cheri’s Desert Harvest
Chilttepica Salsa
Estrella Bakery
Maiz Tucson
Monsoon Chocolate
The Parish
Tucson Tamale Co.

Beverage Artisans:
Borderlands Brewing Co.
Callaghan Vineyards
Hamilton Distillers
Ten55 Brewing Co.
Town Under Black Distillery

Pima County Makes Progress with Limited Vaccine Supply

