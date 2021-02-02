Local restaurants earn ‘City of Gastronomy’ certifications

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge Jeff Gardner

Tucson has proudly sported its “City of Gastronomy” designation from the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization since 2015. And while this designation celebrates the entire region’s unique and influential food culture, individual restaurants are also earning designations for their role in local cuisine.The Tucson City of Gastronomy is a nonprofit organization that manages the UNESCO designation for metro Tucson and southern Arizona, and recently selected its 2021 “Certified Restaurants.” Out of more than 50 applicants, 25 local restaurants and 15 local food and beverage artisans were selected."Each of these restaurants and artisans represent our City of Gastronomy with their own unique identities and perspectives of what it means to live, work, and cook here. Taken as a whole, they create a tapestry which showcases the flavors of our home while providing models of leadership in responsible stewardship of our land and culture,” said TCoG president and local chef Janos Wilder.The recipients are located throughout metro Tucson and southern Arizona, and were selected because they exemplify quality food service, both in their ingredients and their working culture. The recipients “support the local food economy by sourcing ingredients from local producers, and most mentor and partner with other food businesses.” This was also the first year certifications were awarded in the Food Artisans and Beverage Artisans category."We want these certifications to bring more customers to these uniquely local businesses that sustain our internationally recognized food culture, to help them survive the current extinction event happening nationally for independent restaurants and other non-chain food businesses," said TCoG executive director Jonathan Mabry in a press release.5 Points Market & RestaurantAqui Con El NeneAravaipa Farms Orchard & InnBarrio Brewing Co.Barrio CharroBlue WillowBoca TacosThe Carriage HouseCharro Steak & Del ReyCharro VidaCup CaféEl Charro CaféEl Guero CaneloThe Grill at Hacienda Del SolLittle Poca CosaMama Louisa’sThe ParishPY SteakhouseRollies Mexican PatioSeis KitchenTaco FishTacos ApsonTaqueria Pico de GalloTito and PepTucson Tamale Co.Arizona Baking Co.Barrio BreadCarlotta’s KitchenCheri’s Desert HarvestChilttepica SalsaEstrella BakeryMaiz TucsonMonsoon ChocolateThe ParishTucson Tamale Co.Borderlands Brewing Co.Callaghan VineyardsHamilton DistillersTen55 Brewing Co.Town Under Black Distillery