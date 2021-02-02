Claytoonz: Blockhead Legal Services

Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 7:30 AM
Tucson City Councilman Paul Durham Resigns
Arizona COVID-19 Cases Decline for 2nd Straight Week; State Still Tops Transmission List
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Feb. 1: Pima County Has Delivered More Than 112K Vaccine Doses to Residents; Fewer Patients in Hospitals but Numbers Remain High; Variant Strains Raising Worries
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Jewish Space Lasers
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Qongress
Claytoonz: Take That Wall Street
Claytoonz: False Flag Operation
Vaccinating the homeless: Some have received doses, others await their turn
By Leo Tochterman/Cronkite News
Tucson City Councilman Paul Durham Resigns
By Jim Nintzel
Biden ban on new private prison contracts will not reach ICE detainees
By Ryan Knappenberger/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Qongress
Claytoonz: Take That Wall Street
Claytoonz: False Flag Operation