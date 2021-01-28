Claytoonz: Convicting Hate

Thursday, January 28, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Claytoonz: Deprogramming MAGA
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 27: Pima County awaits more vaccine from state; Hospitals see slight decrease in patients but Arizona still has nation's highest transmission rate; 195 new deaths today pushes total toll past 12,500
Pima County's Total Vaccine Allocation Rivals that of Two State PODs
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Deprogramming MAGA
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Resume The Position
Claytoonz: Singing In The Covid Rain
Claytoonz: Letters From Mar-a-Lago
Pascua Yaqui win water funds, first of $150 million for Arizona projects
By Sarah Oven/Cronkite News
Dreamers in Arizona have mixed feelings about Biden’s immigration plan
By Emma VandenEinde/Cronkite News
Claytoonz: Deprogramming MAGA
UA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion on Voting Rights
By Jeff Gardner
Claytoonz: Resume The Position
Border wall foes hail order halting project, but say it’s only first step
By Haleigh Kochanski/Cronkite News