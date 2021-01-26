The Range

Archives RSS

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Community Info Feminism Politics

UA Hosting Virtual Panel Discussion on Voting Rights

Posted By on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM

After last week’s inauguration of the first female vice president, the University of Arizona is hosting a virtual discussion about voting history and voting rights on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The discussion includes a panel of local women in the industry: Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly; assistant professor of government and public policy Lisa M. Sanchez; and Heidi Osselaer, author of "Winning Their Place: Arizona Women in Politics.”

The panel discussion is presented by UA’s Special Collections in partnership with Patricia MacCorquodale, professor emerita in the Department of Gender and Women's Studies. The event is part of UA’s online exhibit "Founding Mothers: From the Ballot Box to the University.”

According to UA, the panelists will discuss how the 100th anniversary of the right to vote and 2020's historic election outcomes have impacted women. They will also talk about how people and institutions can remove barriers that prevent people from participating in democracy, and how to encourage participation among women and people of color.

The discussion takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The event is open to the community, but registration is required. Register for the online event at the University Libraries website.

Trending

Arizona Sees Slight Reprieve in COVID-19 Cases, But Still Breaks Records for Spread of the Virus
Play ball? Cactus League asks MLB to delay start of spring training
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 26: Pima County Awaits More Vaccine Supply; Hospitals See Slight Decrease in Patients but Pressure Remains High; 209 New Deaths Today Brings Total Toll to Nearly 12,500
A year after first case in Arizona, COVID-19 is now a leading killer
Claytoonz: Resume The Position
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Pima Public Library Celebrates 1 Million ebook and Audiobook Checkouts in 2020

Previous Post

Pima Public Library Celebrates 1 Million ebook and Audiobook Checkouts in 2020

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

January 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation