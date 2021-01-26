Pima Public Library Celebrates 1 Million ebook and Audiobook Checkouts in 2020

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Tue, Jan 26, 2021 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Pima County Public Library's Joel D. Valdez Main Library

The numbers are in, and Pima County Public Library has announced a record-breaking year, with locals checking out more than 1 million ebooks and audiobooks in 2020. These numbers were no doubt heightened by stay-at-home orders, but PCPL says ebook and audiobook rentals have seen increased use for multiple years.

PCPL offers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby reading app, which allows reading across multiple devices, Bluetooth and offline.

"We're thrilled to mark this milestone,” said PCPL community relations manager Holly Schaffer. “It's wonderful to know that our customers are enjoying the digital materials we offer.”

Pima County Public Library's most popular ebooks in 2020:

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama 2. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson 3. A Promised Land by Barack Obama 4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens 5. Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout

Pima County Public Library's most popular audiobooks in 2020:

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling 2. Becoming by Michelle Obama 3. Educated by Tara Westover 4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens 5. Redemption by David Baldacci

For more information about PCPL's audio and ebooks, visit pima.overdrive.com