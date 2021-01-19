The Range

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Spring Street Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Jan 19, 2021 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge Fourth Avenue Street Fair during better days. - DANIEL MATLICK
Daniel Matlick
Fourth Avenue Street Fair during better days.

The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association has canceled the 2021 Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair citing the high number of COVID-19 cases in Pima County and abroad.

The merchant’s association made the announcement on Tuesday morning in a news release:

Without obtaining the proper permitting, we are unable to produce the 2021 Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair. Our City officials along with our local Health Department are the guiding forces when it comes to issuing our permits. Each City is operating under Their own guidance and regulations. These regulations and standards may differ from other cities in the State. We appreciate and support the leadership and guidance of the City of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department.

The 2021 Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is still scheduled for Dec 10-12, according to the release.

This is the third Fourth Avenue Street Fair to be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. 

Austin Counts

