Zoom Records Releases Pete Ronstadt Single for Charity

Tucson-based Zoom Records had released a never-before-issued single by Pete Ronstadt and The Nightbeats, more than 60 years after it was recorded, and all proceeds support Youth On Their Own charity.
Pete Ronstadt (you may have heard of his sister, Linda) and The Nightbeats were a group of seniors at Catalina High School in 1959. They recorded a cover of "Sea of Love" at Audio Recorders of Arizona in Phoenix the same year with Grammy Award winning engineer Jack Miller. Now, that single is pressed in a limited edition of 300 7-inch vinyls by Zoom Records (credited as Tucson’s “first rock label,” also founded by Catalina High students.)
The track certainly has a full ’50s sound, with a pop structure accompanied by saxophone, piano and drums. One side of the 45 features the original song as recorded in 1959, while the opposite side includes the track with additional strings accompaniment.
