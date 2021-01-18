Claytoonz: Trumping Nixon

Monday, January 18, 2021
Movie Roundup: MLK Documentary a Highlight of The Loft Cinema's Open Air Cinema Series
Workplace Weed: Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Arizona, users should know their reefer rights while on the job
Salvage: Death, loss and Lawrence Zubia
Claytoonz: Trump's Deuce
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Hump Day Treason
Claytoonz: Taps For Terrorists
Claytoonz: Trump Twitter Ban
“No one took us seriously”: Black cops warned about racist Capitol Police officers for years
By Joshua Kaplan and Joaquin Sapien, ProPublica
All Five Arizona House Democrats Vote in Favor of Impeaching Trump a Second Time
By Jim Nintzel
Grijalva: "I Will Vote to Impeach Trump for a Second Time Because Calls of ‘Unity’ Will Not Stop the Treacherous Situations Trump Continues to Encourage"
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: Why I’ll Be Holding President Trump Accountable, Again
By U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick