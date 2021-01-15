The Range

Archives RSS

Friday, January 15, 2021

Music

DJ Jahmar parties through the pandemic on ‘Zona Riddim’

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
DJ Jahmar is one of the busiest DJs in town, and it will take more than a pandemic to stop him. When he’s not working with the non-profit Deejays Against Hunger, he’s filling local clubs with authentic, rhythmic reggae. But even during COVID downtime, Jahmar is keeping active with livestreams and recording new music. Jahmar’s latest album, Zona Riddim, features collaborations with a wide range of vocalists and clean club instrumentals.

“I started working on the Zona Riddim album in March 2020 right when COVID hit because all of my DJ residences were banned due to city ordinances,” Jahmar said. “I still wanted the world to hear my music, so I decided I was going to release an album.”

Zona Riddim features a variety of guests across its eight tracks, all of which work off a similar instrumental in the Jamaican tradition. And it’s a tradition familiar to Jahmar, who has worked as a DJ for more than a decade, learning from his father Papa Ranger, a longtime KXCI reggae DJ and owner of the now-shuttered Twelve Tribes Reggae Shop. 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-01-14_at_3.27.06_pm.png


“In Jamaica we do reggae albums different, we do Riddim albums,” Jahmar said. “A Riddim is a compilation of artists on the same beat/instrumental but with different songs.”

Jahmar’s warm, energetic beats are a versatile template for the guest singers, working beneath autotuned rap and cleanly sung vocals. The album features both international and local reggae figures, including Josh David Barrett from the Wailers, Safaree from Love & Hip Hop, Denzel White, Los Rakas and Bobby Hustle.


These collaborations add to Jahmar’s goal for the album: to represent Jamaican culture and reggae music on the West Coast, and to keep people moving to his music no matter the circumstance.

Zona Riddim is available on music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and more. For more information, visit foundation-media.ffm.to/zonariddim

Trending

Tom Danehy Pay Tribute to the Late PCC Baseball Coach Rich Alday
Let's Listen to Marianne Dissard Reinvent Ritchie Valens With Her Latest Cover
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, Jan. 15: Pima County Vaccination Appointments Fill up in Two Hours; 11K+ New Cases Pushes AZ Past 658K; Death Toll Tops 11K; Hospitals Warn They Remain on Edge as Pressure Grows
“No one took us seriously”: Black cops warned about racist Capitol Police officers for years
Claytoonz: Trump's Deuce
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tom Danehy Pay Tribute to the Late PCC Baseball Coach Rich Alday

Previous Post

Tom Danehy Pay Tribute to the Late PCC Baseball Coach Rich Alday

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

January 14-20

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation