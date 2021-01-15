Claytoonz: Trump's Deuce

Friday, January 15, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Vaccine Availability Limited as Pima County Announces New Distribution Plan
Salvage: Death, loss and Lawrence Zubia
Workplace Weed: Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Arizona, users should know their reefer rights while on the job
Claytoonz: Hump Day Treason
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Taps For Terrorists
Claytoonz: Trump Twitter Ban
Claytoonz: White House Exorcism
Claytoonz: Hump Day Treason
All Five Arizona House Democrats Vote in Favor of Impeaching Trump a Second Time
By Jim Nintzel
Grijalva: "I Will Vote to Impeach Trump for a Second Time Because Calls of ‘Unity’ Will Not Stop the Treacherous Situations Trump Continues to Encourage"
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: Why I’ll Be Holding President Trump Accountable, Again
By U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 13: Death toll rises by 191; AZ totals jump past 641K; No relief for hospitals; Ex-TUSD board member Mike Hicks dies from COVID; Winter prep sports back on; Test sites open
With Support from Dems in AZ Delegation, House of Representatives Moving Closer to Second Impeachment of Trump