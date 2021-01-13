The Range

Archives RSS

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

COVID-19 Music

Sad Trombone: 2021 Tucson Jazz Fest Cancelled

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge sdvksdmlvk.jpg

COVID cancellations continue into the new year with the organizers for the annual Tucson Jazz Festival announcing that the 2021 festival is off.

Although this year's event was scheduled to take place outside in Armory Park, and with a smaller lineup and timeframe than previous years, the organizers have decided even the reduced event isn't feasible with Arizona claiming the worst viral spread in the nation.

"While we hoped by March of 2021 we would be able to host the Festival in a safe, enjoyable manner, it is now clear it's just not worth the risk," said festival executive director Khris Dodge. "We all look forward to the time when we can gather and enjoy live music together, but for now our priority must be the safety and well-being of our community."

The event organizers are currently working on plans for the 2022 festival, tentatively scheduled for Jan. 14-23. For more information, visit tucsonjazzfestival.org.

Trending

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: Why I’ll Be Holding President Trump Accountable, Again
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 13: Death toll rises by 191; AZ totals jump past 641K; No relief for hospitals; Ex-TUSD board member Mike Hicks dies from COVID; Winter prep sports back on; Test sites open
TUSD employees will have limited access to COVID-19 vaccines
Suicide rate highest among younger military veterans
Claytoonz: Taps For Terrorists
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: Why I’ll Be Holding President Trump Accountable, Again

Previous Post

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: Why I’ll Be Holding President Trump Accountable, Again

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (1)
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

January 07-13

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation