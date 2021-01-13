Grijalva: "I Will Vote to Impeach Trump for a Second Time Because Calls of ‘Unity’ Will Not Stop the Treacherous Situations Trump Continues to Encourage"

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Impeachment is reserved for the extreme situations when a President betrays their oath of office, abuses their power, and loses the trust of the American people. President Trump did exactly that as he urged deranged individuals to march on the Capitol and threaten lawmakers to overturn the results of the election and illegally install him in power. As mobs overpowered Capitol police, he refused to forcefully condemn them. He has since showed no remorse for his actions and bears responsibility for this horrific attack.
President Trump is a clear and present danger to this country and must face consequences for his actions. I will vote to impeach Trump for a second time because calls of ‘unity’ will not stop the treacherous situations Trump continues to encourage. Trump and his congressional enablers must be held accountable for the carnage and terror they released on our nation last week, and for their continued willingness to spread lies and support violence to undermine our democracy.