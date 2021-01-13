Claytoonz: Taps For Terrorists

Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 1:00 AM
Virus 'Mowing Through Arizona Like a Sharpened Scythe': State Continues to Break COVID-19 Records; Experts Estimate 700+ Deaths a Week
What You Need To Know About Recreational Weed in Arizona
Claytoonz: Horny For The Inauguration
Previous Post
Claytoonz: White House Exorcism
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Trump Twitter Ban
Claytoonz: Horny For The Inauguration
Claytoonz: Impeach Baby
COVID Testing Locations Reopen at Pima Community College
By Jeff Gardner
With Support from Dems in AZ Delegation, House of Representatives Moving Closer to Second Impeachment of Trump
By Jim Nintzel
Winter Sports season moves forward after AIA special meeting
By Austin Counts
Claytoonz: Trump Twitter Ban
Claytoonz: White House Exorcism
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 12: Death Tolls Rises by 335; =AZ Totals Jump Past 636K; More Than 5K COVID Patients in Hospitals; Ducey Says New Restrictions Would Hurt People, Calls for Schools to Fully Reopen; Test Sites Open