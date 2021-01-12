COVID Testing Locations Reopen at Pima Community College

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge Courtesy PCHD

With the spring semester beginning, three drive-through COVID-19 testing sites are returning to Pima Community College. The sites facilitated by Arizona State University are at PCC's West, East and Desert Vista locations:

• Pima College West, 2202 W. Anklam Road, Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon

• Pima College Desert Vista, 5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon

• Pima College East, 8181 E. Irvington Road, Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at pima.gov/covid19testing

Additionally, the Pima County Health Department announced that the Downtown COVID-19 testing location has moved from the parking garage at 400 W. Congress St. to Tucson Electric Power’s parking lot on the south side of the building on the northwest corner of South Sixth Avenue and East 12th Street. The lot is immediately south of 88 E. Broadway Blvd. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.