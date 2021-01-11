The Range

Monday, January 11, 2021

Pima County Attorney Closes Downtown Office After COVID Outbreak

Posted By on Mon, Jan 11, 2021 at 8:16 AM

click to enlarge Pima County Attorney Laura Conover may have contracted COVID amidst an outbreak in her office.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover announced Sunday night that she was temporarily closing her Downtown offices after a COVID outbreak among her staff.

The Legal Services Building, 32 N. Stone Ave., will be closed Monday and Tuesday for cleaning and sanitizing while employees telecommute.

Conover has been feeling mild COVID symptoms and is awaiting test results, according to a news release.

Conover said the closure was necessary "to keep operations going and to make sure we don't hit that brick wall of not having enough healthy staff."

Conover thanked employees who had alerted HR to their positive tests.

"You are helping us keep your colleagues safe," Conover said.

