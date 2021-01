Posted on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 7:49 AM

Ten years since the shooting that nearly took her life, former Rep. Gabby Giffords and her husband, newly elected senator Mark Kelly, sat down with Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show.

“I do think back to that day often,” Kelly says, recalling that at one point, his wife was reported dead.

“Move ahead,” Giffords says, and jokes that her speech rehabilitation “really sucks.” She sums up her message as “hope, hope, hope.”