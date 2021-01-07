The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, January 7, 2021

News Politics

Kirkpatrick: It Is Time for Trump To Go

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM

Southern Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick (AZ-02) is among the members of Congress calling for President Donald Trump's immediate removal from office following his incitement of a riot at the Capitol yesterday.

click to enlarge Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: "It’s become blatantly clear that President Trump should not and cannot remain in office." - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy Photo
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: "It’s become blatantly clear that President Trump should not and cannot remain in office."
Kirkpatrick's statement:

We have known for a long time that this President is unfit for office,. “What transpired yesterday at the Capitol, the seditionist uprising that we witnessed, was incited directly by the Commander-in-Chief — who has control over our nuclear arsenal. That is incredibly alarming. We must hold him accountable for his actions.


While I am still shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, it’s become blatantly clear that President Trump should not and cannot remain in office. Whether it is invoking the 25th amendment, or beginning impeachment proceedings again, I fully support removing him from the White House. He is a threat to our democracy and to Americans at large. This president should also be disqualified from holding public office in the future.

We cannot trust President Trump to independently or smoothly complete a transition of power. Therefore, we must act swiftly to facilitate a transition ourselves, before the end of his term and as soon as possible.”

Trending

Tucson Bars Sue Pima County over Mandatory Curfew
Local Officials React to Storming of U.S. Capitol
Claytoonz: Not Antifa
City of Tucson's Waste Collection, Shredding Events Resume Saturday
73 years after Robinson broke barrier, baseball still struggles
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tucson Bars Sue Pima County over Mandatory Curfew

Previous Post

Tucson Bars Sue Pima County over Mandatory Curfew

About The Author

Jim Nintzel

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

January 07-13

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation