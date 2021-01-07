City of Tucson's Waste Collection, Shredding Events Resume Saturday

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM

Tucson's Environmental and General Services Department is bringing back their monthly household hazardous waste collection events for the first time since COVID hit, providing an opportunity for residents to drop off their hazardous waste, electronic waste and paper documents for shredding at no charge.

The first event will be held this Saturday, Jan. 9, at the Eastside Service Center at 7575 E. Speedway Blvd. from 8 a.m. to noon.

The events will continue every second Saturday throughout the year at various locations around town:

Jan. 9 – Eastside Service Center – 7575 E. Speedway Blvd.

Feb. 13 – Pima West Campus – 2202 W. Anklam Road

March 13 – Pima East Campus – 8181 E. Irvington Road

April 10 – Pima Downtown Campus – 1255 N. Stone Ave.

May 8 – Price Service Center – 4004 S. Park Ave.

June 12 – Hi Corbett – 700 S. Randolph Way

July 10 – Eastside Service Center 7575 E. Speedway Blvd.

Aug. 14 – Pima West Campus – 2202 W. Anklam Road

Sep. 11 – Pima East Campus – 8181 E. Irvington Road

Oct. 9 – Pima Downtown Campus – 1255 N. Stone Ave.

Nov. 13 – Price Service Center – 4004 S. Park Ave.

Dec. 11 – Hi Corbett – 700 S. Randolph Way

Acceptable waste: automotive fluids, engine oil filters, rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries, cleaning products, drain openers, cooking oil, fluorescent lamps and bulbs, wet paint products, solvents, hobby chemicals, pesticides, lawn products, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, computer equipment, printer cartridges, and other items labeled as acid, flammable, caustic, poison, caution, toxic or danger.

The City asks you NOT to bring: business or commercial waste, commercial gas cylinders, explosives, ammunition, infectious or radioactive waste, dried paint, alkaline batteries, televisions, or medical waste such as syringes or old medications.