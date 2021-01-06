Claytoonz: Senate Minority Leader

Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Board of Supervisors Delays Vote to Approve Huckelberry's Request for $13,000 Raise for Two Weeks
‘Barrio Books’ opens inside Hotel McCoy
Farmers switch irrigation to save water, keep the Colorado River from growing saltier
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Josh's Election Jacking
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Good Mike, Evil Mike
Claytoonz: Hoaxes and Lollies
Claytoonz: Trump Tapes
Trump moves aside in at least one part of Washington – souvenir shops
By Concettina Giuliano, Cronkite News
Farmers switch irrigation to save water, keep the Colorado River from growing saltier
By Jodi Peterson/KVNF
Claytoonz: Josh's Election Jacking
Claytoonz: Good Mike, Evil Mike
Claytoonz: Hoaxes and Lollies
Claytoonz: Trump Tapes