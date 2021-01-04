Fronimo's Greek Cafe Closing on Jan. 14

After 25 years of serving specialty Greek dishes with a casual style, Fronimo's on Speedway is closing their doors. Thanks to shifting their business to take-out only, Fronimo's was able to survive nearly a year of pandemic difficulties. Ultimately, owners George and Tracy Fronimakis cited their landlord "astronomically" raising their rent as the reason for their closure.
"We have truly given our love to this business for 25 years now, raising our daughter (and now our granddaughter) in this restaurant, and we have greatly enjoyed getting to know our wonderful customers and your families over all these years," Tracy and George wrote in their closure announcement. "We want to thank all of you for supporting our family business for so long; we definitely could not have done it without you."
The Fronimakis family is currently searching for another location to move their restaurant, but acknowledge the pandemic has limited their ability to find a new space and move. Should they find a suitable location, they hope to re-hire their same employees — some of whom have worked at Fronimo's for more than a decade.
Fronimo's won Best Greek Food in our annual Best of Tucson
poll multiple times over the years, and served as a meeting place for several local organizations.
"We will keep you updated on our website and Facebook pages; please check in with us from time to time," Tracy and George wrote. "Until we meet again."