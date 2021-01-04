The Range

Archives RSS

Monday, January 4, 2021

Chow COVID-19

Fronimo's Greek Cafe Closing on Jan. 14

Posted By on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 4:05 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-01-04_at_3.53.55_pm.png

After 25 years of serving specialty Greek dishes with a casual style, Fronimo's on Speedway is closing their doors. Thanks to shifting their business to take-out only, Fronimo's was able to survive nearly a year of pandemic difficulties. Ultimately, owners George and Tracy Fronimakis cited their landlord "astronomically" raising their rent as the reason for their closure.

"We have truly given our love to this business for 25 years now, raising our daughter (and now our granddaughter) in this restaurant, and we have greatly enjoyed getting to know our wonderful customers and your families over all these years," Tracy and George wrote in their closure announcement. "We want to thank all of you for supporting our family business for so long; we definitely could not have done it without you."

The Fronimakis family is currently searching for another location to move their restaurant, but acknowledge the pandemic has limited their ability to find a new space and move. Should they find a suitable location, they hope to re-hire their same employees — some of whom have worked at Fronimo's for more than a decade.

Fronimo's won Best Greek Food in our annual Best of Tucson poll multiple times over the years, and served as a meeting place for several local organizations.

"We will keep you updated on our website and Facebook pages; please check in with us from time to time," Tracy and George wrote. "Until we meet again."

Trending

Claytoonz: Trump Tapes
New Year, Same Virus: COVID-19 Continues To Surge in Pima County
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Jan 4: 5100+ New Cases Today; Hospitals See Record Number of Patients; Pima County Remains Under Curfew; Test Sites Open
Not the ‘blue wave’ they hoped for, but Democrats made gains in 2020
Claytoonz: Food Bank Billionaires
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Claytoonz: Trump Tapes

Previous Post

Claytoonz: Trump Tapes

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

December 31, 2020-January 06, 2021

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation