The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, December 31, 2020

2020: The Year From Hell COVID-19 Politics

Second round of Economic Impact Payments being distributed

Posted By on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 3:13 PM

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury Department announced the second round of Economic Impact Payments are in the process of being distributed to millions of Americans who received a first round of payments last spring.

Individuals are eligible for $600 and married couples who file a joint return will receive $1,200. In addition, citizens could receive an extra $600 for each qualifying child. Dependents over the age of 17 are not eligible for the child payment. Individuals who filed an adjusted gross income of more than $75,000 or married couples who made more than $150,000 in 2019 are ineligible for the payment.

In most cases, funds should begin arriving either through direct deposit, paper check, or a debit card by early January. The IRS began mailing paper checks on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and direct deposits have already arrived for some Americans.

Those who did not receive the first round of payments earlier in the year will still be able to claim it on their upcoming 2020 taxes. IRS representatives recommend taxpayers to review the eligibility criteria to make sure they maximize their benefits. Economic Impact Payments will be referred to as Recovery Rebate Credit on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR due to being an advance payment of the RRC.

The second round of Economic Impact Payments is funded through the Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which was approved by lawmakers earlier this week.

To check if your Economic Impact Payment has been processed, check out the Get My Payment tool at IRS.gov.

Trending

Tucson writers’ screenplay is being adapted into a feature film
County orders property owner to return water service to his tenants
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Dec. 31: 7,700+ new cases, 146 deaths; 1 of every 1000 Pima County residents dead from virus; Hospitals facing overload; Pima County under curfew; The vaccine is here
As pandemic surges, officials call COVID-19 fatigue real and dangerous
Claytoonz: The Liberty Weight Loss System
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tucson writers’ screenplay is being adapted into a feature film

Previous Post

Tucson writers’ screenplay is being adapted into a feature film

About The Author

Austin Counts

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

December 31, 2020-January 06, 2021

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2020 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation