The Range

Archives RSS

Thursday, December 31, 2020

Community Info Crime & Public Safety

County orders property owner to return water service to his tenants

Posted By on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 11:59 AM

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality hand-delivered an abatement order to a northwest-side apartment complex owner for causing a public health nuisance to the complex’s tenants by shutting off the water supply.

The county ordered GR Partners Casas Adobes to restore potable water service within 24 hours of receiving the notice or PDEQ will do it for them and send the property owner the bill.

Residents of the 204-unit Casas Adobes Apartment Homes, located at 6200 N. Oracle Road, have been without running water and “unable to bathe, flush toilets or maintain hand hygiene since” Saturday, Dec. 26, according to the order.



PDEQ received complaints from multiple residents over four consecutive days between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29, when a PDEQ inspector surveyed the situation at the apartment complex.

While residents wait for their water to turn back on, GR Partners Casas Adobes is also ordered to provide alternate sanitation and water provisions to residents including:

  • 11 portable toilets, two must be ADA accessible
  • Four total sink stations
  • One gallon of drinking water per day for each resident
  • Three gallons of clean water for bathing for each resident
  • Provide a fire watch coordinated with the responding fire department.

GR Capital Partners Casas Adobes was unavailable for comment. The property owners are an offshoot of Colorado real estate firm GR Partners, who purchased the complex for $11.75 million in 2016.

Trending

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Dec. 31: 7,700+ new cases, 146 deaths; 1 of every 1000 Pima County residents dead from virus; Hospitals facing overload; Pima County under curfew; The vaccine is here
As pandemic surges, officials call COVID-19 fatigue real and dangerous
Claytoonz: The Liberty Weight Loss System
The Year in Weed: In case your memory is hazy, this was the big cannabis news in 2020
One Sick Year: It takes more than a pandemic to get people to stop acting like idiots
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Dec. 31: 7,700+ new cases, 146 deaths; 1 of every 1000 Pima County residents dead from virus; Hospitals facing overload; Pima County under curfew; The vaccine is here

Previous Post

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Dec. 31: 7,700+ new cases, 146 deaths; 1 of every 1000 Pima County residents dead from virus; Hospitals facing overload; Pima County under curfew; The vaccine is here

About The Author

Austin Counts

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

December 31, 2020-January 06, 2021

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2020 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation