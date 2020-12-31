Claytoonz: The Liberty Weight Loss System

Thursday, December 31, 2020
Clay Jones
One out of every 1,000 Pima County residents has died from COVID-19; Hospitals overwhelmed
One Sick Year: It takes more than a pandemic to get people to stop acting like idiots
The Year in Weed: In case your memory is hazy, this was the big cannabis news in 2020
Claytoonz: Moo Libel
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Cult Or Country?
Claytoonz: Poker Face
Claytoonz: Terrorist-in-Chief
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Dec. 31: 7,700+ new cases, 146 deaths; 1 of every 1000 Pima County residents dead from virus; Hospitals facing overload; Pima County under curfew; The vaccine is here
By Jim Nintzel
For Sonora’s tianguistas, other informal workers, COVID-19 brings unique challenges
By Murphy Woodhouse/Fronteras
Former Tempe, NFL star Tank Johnson leads fight against private prisons
By Shane Dieffenbach, Cronkite News
If ancient drought choked the Southwest for centuries, what does the future hold?
By Judy Fahys/InsideClimate News