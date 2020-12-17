The Range

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Celebrate DJ Scott Kerr's Life on KMKR 99.9 FM This Friday

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Scott Kerr, a.k.a The Vinyl Wizard - KMKR 99.9
KMKR 99.9
Scott Kerr, a.k.a The Vinyl Wizard

If you hung out anywhere around Fourth Avenue or downtown Tucson in the past decade, you're most certainly familiar with multi-instrumentalist and KMKR DJ Scott Kerr, a.k.a The Vinyl Wizard.

Kerr, 51, passed away in November.

His friends at KMKR 99.9 FM are celebrating Kerr's beautiful and musical life with a Facebook Live event, featuring DJ sets by DJ Herm Guzman, remembrances from Tucson's creative community and a virtual benefit auction featuring Scott's massive collection of musical gear, instruments, costumes and other mementos. Proceeds will go to the Kerr family and KMKR Radio 99.9 FM.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18.

Click here for more information about the auction and celebration of the Vinyl Wizard's life. 

First COVID Vaccines Administered in Pima County

