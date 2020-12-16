The Range

Archives RSS

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

COVID-19 News

Pima County Health Director Tests Positive for COVID

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge dfgdfgd.jpg
Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen has tested positive for COVID-19, part of an apparent outbreak within the department.

“This just goes to prove that when there is substantial community spread of the virus like we’re experiencing now throughout the county, the virus can get into your homes and places of work any number of ways no matter how vigilant you are being with your precautions,” said County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia in a press release today.

County investigators are currently working on contact tracing for the source of the outbreak. However, PCHD admits contact tracing will be difficult after dozens of people, many of whom were not wearing masks, entered their building on Dec. 10 to protest recent COVID-19 protection and enforcement actions by the health department.

Cullen is one of more than 300 of the nearly 7,000 Pima County employees who’ve tested positive for coronavirus since February, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry shared with the Board of Supervisors this week. Nearly 60 county employees tested positive in the last two weeks alone, the release says.

“The effects of this outbreak at the Health Department will be a significant challenge but it is one we are able to handle,” Garcia said in a prepared statement. “We have redundant capacity in staffing and facilities, and this will not affect our ability to continue to our mission protecting public health or the Health Department’s vital role in the struggle to control and end the spread of COVID-19 in Pima County.”


As of Dec. 15, COVID-19 cases in the county had reached 13,589—2,554 more cases than reported in all of November. Last week saw 70 coronavirus deaths, according to a memorandum from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

Trending

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 16: 4848 New cases, 108 New Deaths Reported Today; Hospitals Nearing Capacity; Pima County Under Curfew; First Vaccine Shots Scheduled for Tomorrow
High-stakes races sparked high-dollar giving by Arizona voters in 2020
Claytoonz: Buh-Bye, Billy
Botanical Gardens' Luminaria Nights becomes Winter 'Wanderland'
Claytoonz: Putin's Cue
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 16: 4848 New cases, 108 New Deaths Reported Today; Hospitals Nearing Capacity; Pima County Under Curfew; First Vaccine Shots Scheduled for Tomorrow

Previous Post

Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 16: 4848 New cases, 108 New Deaths Reported Today; Hospitals Nearing Capacity; Pima County Under Curfew; First Vaccine Shots Scheduled for Tomorrow

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

December 10-16

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2020 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation