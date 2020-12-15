Botanical Gardens' Luminaria Nights becomes Winter 'Wanderland'

Posted By Jeff Gardner on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge Photos by Jeff Gardner

The annual Luminaria Nights celebration is one of Tucson Botanical Gardens' largest events. The gardens, illuminated by thousands of paper lanterns, are filled with holiday decorations, local musicians, food and drinks, and even Santa.COVID-19 threatened to entirely remove this beloved event from the calendar. But TBG reworked their plans and are instead hosting "Wanderland," a similar event with extra precautions. Much like Luminaria Nights, Wanderland sees the gardens filled with holiday lights and decor, but there are no performers and capacity is greatly reduced.As the name suggests, guests are encouraged to move through the park rather than gather around performers as in years past, for the sake of social distancing.Instead of the usual jazz bands and carolers, the gardens are still featuring some of the Dia de los Muertos sculptures from their "La Calavera Catrina" exhibit among the Christmas lights.