Tuesday, December 15, 2020

2020: The Year From Hell Arts and Culture Do This!

Botanical Gardens' Luminaria Nights becomes Winter 'Wanderland'

Posted By on Tue, Dec 15, 2020 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTOS BY JEFF GARDNER
Photos by Jeff Gardner
The annual Luminaria Nights celebration is one of Tucson Botanical Gardens' largest events. The gardens, illuminated by thousands of paper lanterns, are filled with holiday decorations, local musicians, food and drinks, and even Santa.

COVID-19 threatened to entirely remove this beloved event from the calendar. But TBG reworked their plans and are instead hosting "Wanderland," a similar event with extra precautions. Much like Luminaria Nights, Wanderland sees the gardens filled with holiday lights and decor, but there are no performers and capacity is greatly reduced.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-15_at_2.19.06_pm.png

As the name suggests, guests are encouraged to move through the park rather than gather around performers as in years past, for the sake of social distancing.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-15_at_2.19.40_pm.png

Instead of the usual jazz bands and carolers, the gardens are still featuring some of the Dia de los Muertos sculptures from their "La Calavera Catrina" exhibit among the Christmas lights.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-15_at_2.18.19_pm.png

The Tucson Botanical Gardens' Wanderland takes place Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 3. Tickets are $15. Reservations Required. For more information, visit tucsonbotanical.org/event/wanderland

Jeff Gardner

