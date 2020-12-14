Following Brutal 70-7 Loss to ASU, UA Fires Football Coach Sumlin

Monday, December 14, 2020
Some
might say that they knew immediately, when, in Kevin Sumlin’s first game as
Arizona football coach, his Wildcats played like dookie. Sloppy and listless,
unable to take advantage of late-game opportunities, and having to deal with a
suddenly mercurial quarterback who quite obviously had seen his own picture on
the cover of Sports Illustrated, the Wildcats lost to a barely average visiting
BYU team. (BYU would go on to lose home games that season to Utah State
and—gulp!—Northern Illinois.)
The
loss to BYU was bad enough—putting the Cats in a hole from which they would
struggle to emerge the rest of the season—but what troubled some was Sumlin’s
reaction to it. Or, more correctly, his lack thereof. Sumlin shrugged like a
monk learning dinner would be crackers with no salt.
The
next week, Houston smacked Arizona around like it was a bad kid at a Catholic
boarding school. Again with the shrug. Suddenly, the season that had had
eternally optimistic Wildcat fans engaging in serious debates of 8-4 vs. 9-3,
looked bleak.
Arizona,
bolstered by a huge upset of powerful Oregon, eventually got back to .500, standing
at 5-5 with two games left. But through it all, Shruglin stayed the same. Was
he sullen or just pensive? Did he not like to talk or did he have nothing
worthwhile to say? Fans hungry for a winner tend to feel that there’s a very
fine line between keeping an even keel and not giving a crap.
The
Cats took a 40-point whuppin’ from Washington State, but the season was still
salvageable. All they had to do was beat visiting ASU in the regular-season
finale and all would be good. That win would mean that they had beaten ASU,
that they would go to a bowl game, and, most importantly, that they had beaten
ASU.
Arizona went into the fourth quarter that day with a whopping 19-point lead and then it all fell apart. Aided by a couple bad turnovers in the wrong part of the field, ASU stormed back to win, 41-40. That’s when I knew. The turnovers were bad (and so was the missed field goal attempt at the gun that would have given the Cats the win), but it was painfully obvious that, in that fourth quarter that determined the fate of the season, Sumlin had been out-coached. Not by ASU Coach Herm Edwards; Sumlin had out-coached himself.
Games
like that aren’t won; they’re lost.
Not
everyone was convinced of the wrongness of Kevin Sumlin, but more jumped on
board when the Cats lost the 2019 season opener to so-so Hawaii. Arizona then
reeled off four straight wins heading into October of 2019…AND HAVEN’T WON A
GAME SINCE!
The
prevailing wisdom was that the havoc wrought by the novel coronavirus would
serve to protect coaches from getting fired in 2020. But nothing could protect
Sumlin after the Cats suffered their worst loss since Harry Truman was president.
On national TV. To ASU. At home.
If
there were any Sumlin holdovers heading into the ASU game, they were gone by
game’s end. Let’s just say that it wasn’t a Sumlin-chanted evening. After the
70-7 beatdown, dozens of former Wildcat players took to social media to express
their outrage and disgust. UA Athletic Director Dave Heeke made the call the
next day, surprising absolutely no one.
Looking
back, Sumlin just never seemed right. He was too detached, too aloof, too
unwilling to put himself out in the community. Plus, there’s the small of
matter of his teams going 9-20.
It
now falls to Heeke to make things right. If Greg Byrne’s hiring of women’s
basketball coach Adia Barnes was a home run, Heeke’s hiring of Sumlin was a
fumble, a missed lay-up and a strikeout, all rolled in one. Usually, when a
football coach gets the boot before the end of the season, it’s in October or
November. This year, we’re about 10 days away from Christmas.
Heeke
is under enormous pressure, but even with the current trajectory of the program
and a severely disheartened fan base, the right coach is out there. Under four
different coaches (Larry Smith, Dick Tomey, Mike Stoops and Rich Rodriguez),
Arizona has shown flashes of brilliance, climbing into the Top 10 in the
country while challenging for conference championships and a berth in the Rose
Bowl.
It’s
improbable, but not impossible. One thing’s for certain: it can’t be worse than
the past three years.