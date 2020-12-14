Claytoonz: Supreme Fail

Monday, December 14, 2020
Posted
By
Clay Jones
on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Dec. 14: Nearly 12K New Cases Today; Total Number of AZ Cases Soars Past 420K; Pima County Hits 800 deaths; Hospitals Near Capacity; Tucson Under Curfew
Claytoonz: Republican Babies
Invisible Chapters: Writing Tucson's Black community into the stories of libraries, bookstores and publishing
Previous Post
Claytoonz: Republican Babies
By Clay Jones
Claytoonz: Ugly Christmas Lawyer
Claytoonz: Executive Vaccine Fail
Claytoonz: Coup Coup Ka-Choo
As legal challenges continue to fall, Biden electors set to meet, vote
By Cronkite News, Catherine Fusillo
Claytoonz: Republican Babies
New bill proposes stopping unemployment agencies that make mistakes from demanding money back
By ProPublica, Ava Kofman
Three Arizona tribal leaders on diverse slate of 11 electoral voters
By Cronkite News, Calah Schlabach
Claytoonz: Ugly Christmas Lawyer
House calls: Arizona lawmakers land in COVID-19 quarantine more often
By Cronkite News, Mythili Gubbi