TUSD Board Member/County Supervisor-Elect Adelita Grijalva Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Saturday, December 12, 2020
TUSD Board member Adelita Grijalva, who just won a seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors last month, announced tonight that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Grijalva revealed in a press release that she had tested positive on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and is now isolating in Tucson.
Grijalva said she was asymptomatic and learned of her diagnosis via regular testing. She is unaware of when and where she contracted the virus.
Grijalva is the daughter of Congressman Raul Grijalva, who tested positive for the coronavirus in August.