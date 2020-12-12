TUSD Board Member/County Supervisor-Elect Adelita Grijalva Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Sat, Dec 12, 2020 at 6:02 PM

click to enlarge Adelita Grijalva campaign

TUSD Board member Adelita Grijalva, who just won a seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors last month, announced tonight that she has tested positive for COVID-19.



Grijalva revealed in a press release that she had tested positive on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and is now isolating in Tucson.



Grijalva said she was asymptomatic and learned of her diagnosis via regular testing. She is unaware of when and where she contracted the virus.



Grijalva is the daughter of Congressman Raul Grijalva, who tested positive for the coronavirus in August.

County officials have warned that the coronavirus is widespread in the area and healthcare workers and public health experts are asking people to stay home as much as possible and mask up when they leave their homes when they cannot maintain physical distance from others.The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,076 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases in Arizona since March to 402,589. The state set a new record yesterday as 3,534 people were hospitalized with COVID symptoms. The previous record, 3,517 COVID patients, was set on July 13.