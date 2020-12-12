The Range

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Movie Roundup: Clooney, Blunt and Rockslides Highlight This Week at the Movies

Posted By on Sat, Dec 12, 2020 at 7:27 PM

Films continue to screen indoors, outdoors and on home screens here in the Tucson area as the holiday season rolls on. Plenty of chances to fuel your brains with wholesome, nutritional, mind-enhancing flicks.

BREAKING SURFACE—streaming at The Loft Cinema

A few days after Christmas, half-sisters Ida and Tuva set out on a winter dive in a remote part of the Norwegian coastline. Towards the end of the dive, a rockslide traps Tuva under water. As Ida surfaces to call for help, she discovers that the rockslide has struck above water as well, burying their equipment, phones and car keys–they are completely cut off from any chance of outside rescue. As the frantic race for survival unfolds, Ida is put to the ultimate test of character and forcefulness. During Ida’s fight to save Tuva, a fractured sisterhood is exposed, and when all seems lost, the stakes rise beyond simple survival.

THE MIDNIGHT SKY—screening exclusively at Harkins Tucson before its Netflix engagement




Directed by and starring George Clooney

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME: Now screening at Roadhouse Cinemas and Harkins


Bob Grimm

