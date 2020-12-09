The Range

Archives RSS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Music

Tucson Singer Debuts with Quiet Self-Reflection on ‘Antares’

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Jessica Tanner wrote and developed the nine songs on her debut album over multiple years – but with their soft melancholy, it’s fitting for them to release during this period of extended isolation. Tanner, who goes as Asphalt Astronaut on her solo folk release Antares, drew inspiration from heartbreak, astronomy and Fourth Avenue.


Originally from Tucson, Tanner moved to Phoenix when she was young, but returned here to attend the University of Arizona. The songs on Antares serve as a kind of timeline for Tanner over the past few years: changing her major, moving through relationships, speculating on perspectives. And with an extended quarantine, she suddenly had the time to put all the pieces together.

Entirely self-written, recorded and produced, Antares is a lonesome album, but it would be a disservice to simply call it depressing. With a soulful voice and simple instrumentation, Tanner does share her personal woes, but jumps between characters and perspectives in the stories she sings. While most of the songs come off as listless, the jumps between acoustic guitar- and piano-driven tracks add color—or perhaps another shade of gray.

Although the album wasn’t released under her own name, Tanner leaves little between herself and the listener.

“I try to be a pretty open person,” Tanner said. “I know a lot of artists will come up with a persona, but that didn’t feel fitting. It’s very autobiographical, so it would have felt disingenuous to introduce myself as someone other than who I am.”


The songs have never been performed live. In fact, Tanner says she only recently felt comfortable singing in front of friends and family. She admits it might come as a surprise to many of her friends that she’s recorded an album at all. But her dark, mellow voice hints at experience—or at the very least comfort—with her singing and storytelling abilities. Antares’ rawness does result in some production hiccups, but more than anything else they manage to add to the album’s style.

“On one hand, I almost didn’t put anything else because I was thinking: ‘How is this different than a million other people who are doing an acoustic recording?’” Tanner said. “But this is what I needed to do.”

Trending

TMC nurses plead with the public as COVID-19 surges
What to know about open carry laws in Arizona
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 9: More than 4400 new cases; 108 eight new deaths; AZ cases top 382K; Tucson now under curfew
Holiday punch: COVID-19 worries mean no holiday party for most offices
Claytoonz: Coup Coup Ka-Choo
Top Stories
Advertisement:

TMC nurses plead with the public as COVID-19 surges

Previous Post

TMC nurses plead with the public as COVID-19 surges

About The Author

Jeff Gardner

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

December 03-09

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2020 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation