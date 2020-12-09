The Range

Archives RSS

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

COVID-19 Science

Pima County issues mass alert as COVID-19 cases surge

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-09_at_3.44.30_pm.png


The Pima County Health Department distributed a mass alert Wednesday informing the public of its renewed public health advisory as COVID-19 cases reach alarming levels.

The message was sent to those who signed up for emergency alerts and revealed coronavirus transmission rates are “extremely high” and that local hospitals have reached or are nearing capacity, according to a news release from the health department.

In the message, the health department echoed the COVID-19 mitigation guidelines strengthened by the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 4. These include the continuation of the county’s mask mandate and tougher enforcement for those who don’t comply.

Other guidelines designed to slow the spread of the virus include:

  • Adhering to a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. In Tucson, this curfew is mandatory.

  • Staying at home as much as possible.

  • Maintaining a 6-foot distance from those not in your immediate household.

  • Frequent hand washing and sanitization.

  • Limiting public and private gatherings of individuals from separate households.

Trending

Tucson Singer Debuts with Quiet Self-Reflection on ‘Antares’
TMC nurses plead with the public as COVID-19 surges
What to know about open carry laws in Arizona
Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 9: More than 4400 new cases; 108 eight new deaths; AZ cases top 382K; Tucson now under curfew
Holiday punch: COVID-19 worries mean no holiday party for most offices
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The mass alert comes as Pima County reported 7,711 coronavirus cases in the first nine days of December. According to a news release from Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, health experts predict at least 500 weekly COVID-19 deaths in the state by January.

“The news of rising cases and deaths is alarming,” Kirkpatrick said in the release. “We must continue to follow the guidance of health professionals in order to alleviate the stress on our hospitals, which are reaching capacity. Arizonans, please continue to socially distance, wear a mask around others, and wash your hands. We will only get through this if we commit to the cause, together.”

Tucson Singer Debuts with Quiet Self-Reflection on ‘Antares’

Previous Post

Tucson Singer Debuts with Quiet Self-Reflection on ‘Antares’

Next Post

Arizona to receive 383,750 COVID-19 vaccines by end of December

Arizona to receive 383,750 COVID-19 vaccines by end of December

About The Author

Nicole Ludden

NICOLE LUDDEN

More
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Previously in the Range

More »

Current Issue

December 03-09

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2020 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation