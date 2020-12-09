Arizona to receive 383,750 COVID-19 vaccines by end of December

Posted By NICOLE LUDDEN on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 4:24 PM

Arizona is on track to receive 383,750 COVID-19 vaccines by the end of December, according to a news release from Gov. Doug Ducey’s office.

Over the weekend, the Arizona Department of Health Services ordered the first shipment, which is expected to arrive next week, according to the release.

The vaccines will go to Pima and Maricopa counties in the first week of distribution, with Pima receiving 11,000 doses and Maricopa receiving 47,000.

The state’s distribution plan for the vaccines prioritizes health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, educators and vulnerable populations. The federal government ships COVID-19 vaccines based on states’ populations, and the release says “ADHS will promptly order vaccine doses” as they become available.

In the second week, vaccines will be distributed to all 15 counties and four tribes, according to the release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pharmacy Partnership program will also receive doses the second week for vaccination at skilled nursing facilities. According to the release, all of Arizona’s skilled nursing facilities opted to participate in the CDC program that will vaccinate all residents and staff in the facilities.

“Throughout Arizona, health care professionals including doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, pharmacists and more are partnering to administer the vaccine.”