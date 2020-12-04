Santa Claus Is Coming to (Down)Town

Posted By Jim Nintzel on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge Bigstock

While it might not be safe to take your kids to sit on Santa's lap this year, that doesn't mean ol' Kris Kringle won't be back downtown for the annual Miracle on Congress Street.Starting Friday, Dec. 4, Santa will be up on the rooftop at Playground, 278 E. Congress St., to wave to kids from the proverbial safe physical distance. Kids can drop their letter to Santa in a mailbox on Fifth Avenue next to the Tucson Together mural painted on the side of Playground.Plus, all good boys and girls get a free scoop of peppermint ice cream from the HUB Ice Cream truck, which will be on hand to bring us all a little more holiday cheer.And if the grownups in your group have been good, HUBRestaurant and Ice Creamery has put together a new cocktail menu to celebrate the season. Among the offerings:- Santa’s Peanut Butter Cookies (Screwball peanut butter whiskey, creme de Cacao, half/half)- Red wine and winter spices (Orange, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg)- Spiced Rum (cream of coconut, vanilla, cinnamon- Tucson Boulevardier (Del Bac, Campari, Sweet VermouthSanta will be on duty between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday every weekend through Dec. 19. (After that, Santa has a lot of work to get done!) Free parking is available at the nearby AC Marriott Downtown.