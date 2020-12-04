Movie Roundup: Big News From a Big Studio and the New One From David Fincher

So, the big movie news this week is the Warner Bros. announcement that all films on their 2021 slate—all of them, no matter how much they cost to make—will follow the model they have put in place for the Christmas Day release of Wonder Woman 1984.
Matrix 4, Dune, Suicide Squad and many others will be released in theaters and on HBO Max streaming the same day. You'll be able to watch these films on HBO Max one month, and then the release will go theater only.
In short, you will be able to see these big Warner Bros. releases at home or, if you should choose, at theaters like our local Harkins and Roadhouse Cinemas. Happily, you won't have to wait longer for the releases due to the pandemic. The big fun movies are coming, and it won't be surprising if other studios follow suit for 2021. It's all very interesting, and very, very weird.
As for Tucson cinema this week, here's a sampling of what you can stream or see on the big screen:
NOW STREAMING AT THE LOFT
FUKRY
A screwball stoner rom-com set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The film follows Ching Yazzie, a longboard craftsman, and Dawn Wilson, an aspiring performance artist set on moving to norther California for a “mime residency.