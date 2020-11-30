Secretary of State Confirms Biden's Win in Arizona

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

On Monday, Nov. 30, Arizona officials certified the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's win over Republican incumbent Donald Trump. It was a close race in the Grand Canyon State, with Biden earning 49.36% of the vote, over Trump's 49.06%, winning by a little more than 10,000 votes. This is the first time Arizona has voted blue in a presidential election since 1996."Of those 3.42 million ballots cast, over 88% of them were cast early, which provides more proof that Arizona's ballot-by-mail system works," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. "Despite unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy."Hobbs confirmed the results during The State Canvass, alongside Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Brnovich, and Chief Justice Robert Brutinel."This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness, in accordance with Arizona's laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," Hobbs said.