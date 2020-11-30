The Range

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Fun in General | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»

Monday, November 30, 2020

Politics

Secretary of State Confirms Biden's Win in Arizona

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 1:36 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo

On Monday, Nov. 30, Arizona officials certified the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's win over Republican incumbent Donald Trump. It was a close race in the Grand Canyon State, with Biden earning 49.36% of the vote, over Trump's 49.06%, winning by a little more than 10,000 votes. This is the first time Arizona has voted blue in a presidential election since 1996.

"Of those 3.42 million ballots cast, over 88% of them were cast early, which provides more proof that Arizona's ballot-by-mail system works," said Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. "Despite unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy."

Hobbs confirmed the results during The State Canvass, alongside Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Brnovich, and Chief Justice Robert Brutinel.

"This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness, in accordance with Arizona's laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary," Hobbs said. 

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoonz: Grim SCOTUS (The Range)
  2. UA Coronavirus Team Calls for Statewide Stay-at-Home Order as Cases Surge (The Range)
  3. Kelly already playing part of senator ahead of this week’s swearing-in (The Range)
  4. Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Monday, Nov. 30: Total cases in AZ nearing 327K; Free test centers open (The Range)
  5. Claytoonz: Sin Like Flynn (The Range)

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation