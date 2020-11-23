University Blvd. becoming Holiday Blvd. through Jan. 3

click to enlarge Jeff Gardner

University Boulevard and Main Gate Square are continuing their annual tradition of decorating for the holidays, with a few extra safety precautions this year. From Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 3, University Boulevard between Euclid and Park avenues will have holiday events and decorations including a poinsettia tree, a Rose Bowl float and Santa.Santa Claus returns this year, but will take up residency in a socially distanced "Santa Snow Globe" in Geronimo Plaza from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 27-29, every Sunday in December through Dec. 21, and on Christmas Eve. Taking pictures with Santa is always free.

Other events include:

Nov. 27—Main Gate Square Blax Friday Pop Up Musicians Virtual Concert from 1 to 5 p.m. in Main Gate’s newly completed Plaza south of 2nd Street between Tyndall and Park. The limited-capacity pop-up events and music performances amplify Black businesses.



Through Nov. 29, the art installation “Monuments” by Arizona Arts Live is in Geronimo Plaza and near the Arizona State Museum on the UA campus after dark. "Monuments" projects the faces of local heroes in an outdoor environment, exploring the conversation around monuments and their meaning.



Dec. 10—Lighting of the Menorah at sunset through the end of Hanukkah.



According to the Marshall Foundation that helps organize these events, mask wearing is required outside unless you can continuously social distance. Masks are required to enter all retail establishments. Masks are also required to enter all restaurants and to remain on until seated. Masks are required to be on when using the facilities or leaving the restaurant.