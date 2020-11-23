University Blvd. becoming Holiday Blvd. through Jan. 3

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Fun in General | Community Info | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | more categories»
Other events include:
Nov. 27—Main Gate Square Blax Friday Pop Up Musicians Virtual Concert from 1 to 5 p.m. in Main Gate’s newly completed Plaza south of 2nd Street between Tyndall and Park. The limited-capacity pop-up events and music performances amplify Black businesses.
Through Nov. 29, the art installation “Monuments” by Arizona Arts Live is in Geronimo Plaza and near the Arizona State Museum on the UA campus after dark. "Monuments" projects the faces of local heroes in an outdoor environment, exploring the conversation around monuments and their meaning.
Dec. 10—Lighting of the Menorah at sunset through the end of Hanukkah.
According to the Marshall Foundation that helps organize these events, mask wearing is required outside unless you can continuously social distance. Masks are required to enter all retail establishments. Masks are also required to enter all restaurants and to remain on until seated. Masks are required to be on when using the facilities or leaving the restaurant.For more info & additional events, visit maingatesquare.com