Monday, November 23, 2020

Crime & Public Safety / News

Sci-fi Author and Wife Found Dead in Foothills Home

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 2:12 PM

A science fiction author and his wife were found dead from gunshot wounds after Pima County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the couple in their Foothills home late Thursday, Nov. 19.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered 78-year-old Hayford Peirce with a self-inflicted gunshot wound while conducting a welfare check at the couple’s home on the 6000 Block of Pontotoc Road, near Sunrise Drive. His wife, 51-year-old Wanda Zhang Peirce, was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot wounds, according to PCSD.

Peirce later died from his injuries at a local hospital on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The sci-fi author is best known for the novel Napoleon Disentimed.

Zhang Peirce previously owned Oro Valley restaurant Wanda Z’s Chinese, formerly Harvest Moon Chinese, which closed in 2015.

