Movie Roundup: The Very Definition of an Art Film Now Playing, and the Annual Loft Short Film Fest Goes Virtual

The biggest cinema news this week was regarding Wonder Woman 1984 and its new status as the latest blockbuster to go streaming. While the film will still open in theaters on Christmas Day this year, Warner Bros. has decided to release it the same day on HBO Max, free of charge to subscribers.



Christmas is just over a month away (really...it is), and there's plenty for Tucsonans to do cinema wise before Diana Prince goes up agains the Leopard Lady or whoever hell the villain is this time out.



Here's this week's Cinema Roundup



REVIEW:

The Last Vermeer







Dan Friedkin’s directorial debut, based on the true story of Han Van Meegeren (Guy Pearce), an art dealer accused of collaborating with Nazis during WWII, certainly has its moments.

The story is fascinating and, since I knew close to nothing about the subject going in, I don’t want to ruin it for you. What I will tell you is that Pearce plays Meegeren in a memorable way, including some pretty crazy eyebrows.

Dragging on the story a bit would be Claes Bang playing Captain Joseph Piller, who winds up defending Van Meegeren in court after originally arresting him. Bang is miscast in this movie, bringing zero charisma to the role of a crusading man fighting for justice after the war. He’s so boring, you couldn’t imagine him fighting for a bar stool a Monday Night Football party, let alone standing up for justice in a Dutch court.

Pearce is good here, and Friedkin has made a good movie about a person so bizarre it’s hard to believe he existed. The story told, although embellished, is mostly true, and it’s bonkers stuff. Learning a bit about this strange history is the second reason-beyond Pearce-to watch this movie.

Now playing at Roadhouse Cinemas and Harkins Tucson Spectrum 18





Now Streaming at The Loft Cinema

The Loft Short Film Fest 2020, a virtual event, runs through November 22…visit their website for more details and the chance to stream a solid selection of short films.

Also streaming at The Loft:

The Twentieth Century