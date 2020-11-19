The Range

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Cinema

Arizona International Film Festival winner releases online

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:50 PM

wheels.png


While the next Arizona International Film Festival is still a few months off, film fans can enjoy a select cut in the meantime. The film Wheels won the award for Best Indie Film at the 2019 Arizona International Film Festival, which is held annually in Tucson.

Wheels, described as a coming of age story, follows a Brooklyn teen struggling to balance personal relationships, urban strife and a dream of becoming a DJ.

Directed by Paul Starkman, who has worked on programs like Project Runway and Top Chef, the film also won awards at the 2019 San Francisco Black Film Festival and 2019 Harlem International Film Festival.

After success on the film festival circuit, Wheels is available on online via Amazon Prime, Vimeo, iTunes and more.

The next Arizona International Film Festival is slated for April 14 through 25, 2021.

