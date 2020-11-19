Arizona International Film Festival winner releases online



While the next Arizona International Film Festival is still a few months off, film fans can enjoy a select cut in the meantime. The film Wheels won the award for Best Indie Film at the 2019 Arizona International Film Festival, which is held annually in Tucson.

Wheels, described as a coming of age story, follows a Brooklyn teen struggling to balance personal relationships, urban strife and a dream of becoming a DJ.

Directed by Paul Starkman, who has worked on programs like Project Runway and Top Chef, the film also won awards at the 2019 San Francisco Black Film Festival and 2019 Harlem International Film Festival.