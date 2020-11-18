The Range

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Pets and Beasts

PACC waiving pet adoption fees this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 1:24 PM

In an effort to get more pets homes for the holidays, the first 48 pet adoption fees will be covered at Pima Animal Care Center on Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22.

The adoption fees are covered by Central Pet animal care and Boss Dog pet food. All adopted dogs will go home with Boss Dog yogurt samples.

Pima Animal Care Center is still operating by appointment only and anyone interested in adopting a pet will need to make an appointment by visiting pima.gov/adopt.

Pima Animal Care Center is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

