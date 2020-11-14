County Opening New Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites at Pima College Campuses

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Within the next three weeks, new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will be available at three Pima Community College locations, the county health department announced in a press release Friday.

The Pima County Health Department, Pima Community College and Arizona State University have partnered to create three new testing sites in an extension of the current ASU testing site at the Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center.

At the drive-thru sites, COVID-19 testing will be offered through spit samples instead of nasal canal swabs.

Each site will conduct testing from 9 a.m. to noon, and registration is required in advance. Only patients 5 years or older can be tested.

“As cases rise, we are eager to increase available testing for the people of Pima County,” Pima County Public Health Director Theresa Cullen said in the press release. “If you know or suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19, we encourage you to get tested.”

The first testing site will open Monday, Nov. 16, at the Pima Community College West Campus.

Here are the three drive-thru locations that will be offering COVID-19 testing:



Pima Community College West Campus

2202 W. Anklam Road

Mondays, except national holidays and Dec. 28, 2020.

Testing starts: Monday, Nov. 16

Pima Community College Desert Vista Campus

5901 S. Calle Santa Cruz

Wednesdays, except national holidays and Dec. 30, 2020.

Testing starts: Wednesday, Dec. 2

Pima Community College East Campus

Location: 8181 E. Irvington Road

Fridays, except national holidays

Testing starts: Friday, Dec. 4

These sites join the county's four other testing sites that offer free testing with easy-to-schedule appointments—often with same-day availability—with results in 24 to 72 hours.

You’ll have a nasal swab test at the Kino Event Center (2805 E. Ajo Way) the Udall Center (7200 E. Tanque Verde Road) and downtown (88 E. Broadway). The center at the northside Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, involves a saliva test designed by ASU.

Schedule an appointment at pima.gov/covid19testing.

The University of Arizona’s antibody testing has been opened to all Arizonans as the state attempts to get a handle on how many people have been exposed to COVID-19 but were asymptomatic or otherwise did not get a test while they were ill.

To sign up for testing, visit https://covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu/home.