Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Friday, Nov. 13: More Than 3K New Cases Today; AZ Total Number of Confirmed Cases Jumps Past 269K; State Officials Urge Masks, Vigilance; Tucson Rodeo Canceled; Free Test Centers Open

With more than 3,000 new cases reported today, the number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases climbed past 269,000 as of Friday, Nov. 13, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.



Pima County, which reported 191 new cases today, has seen 31,874 of the state’s 269,577 confirmed cases.

After 17 new deaths were reported today, a total of 6,257 Arizonans had died after contracting COVID-19, including 669 deaths in Pima County, according to the Nov. 13 report.

The number of hospitalized COVID cases statewide continues to climb upward as the virus has begun to spread more rapidly. ADHS reported that as of Nov. 12, 1,381 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state, the highest that number has been since Aug. 12. That number peaked with 3,517 hospitalized COVID patients on July 13; it hit a subsequent low of 468 on Sept. 27.

A second wave is building: The number of COVID patients in Arizona is on the rise.



A total of 1,105 people visited emergency rooms on Nov. 12 with COVID symptoms. That number peaked at 2,008 on July 7; it hit a subsequent low of 653 on Sept. 28.

A total of 335 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds on Nov. 12, the highest that number has been since Aug. 23. The number of COVID patients in ICUs peaked at 970 on July 13 and hit a subsequent low of 114 on Sept. 22.

On a week-by-week basis in Pima County, the number of positive COVID tests peaked the week ending July 4 with 2,452 cases, according to an Nov. 9 report from the Pima County Health Department. (Numbers in this report are subject to revision.)

Pima County is seeing a steady rise in cases in recent weeks. For the week ending Oct. 17, 545 cases were reported; for the week ending Oct. 24, 911 cases were reported; for the week ending Oct. 31, 1,247 cases were reported; and for the week ending Nov. 7, 1,227 cases were reported.





Deaths in Pima County are down from a peak of 54 in the week ending July 4 to three in the week ending Oct 10, one in week ending Oct. 17, four in the week ending Oct. 24 and four in the week ending Oct. 31.

Hospitalization admission peaked the week ending July 18 with 221 COVID patients admitted to Pima County hospitals, but it has been on the rise in recent weeks. In the week ending Oct. 17, 37 people were admitted; in the week ending Oct. 24,40 people were admitted; in the week ending Oct. 31, 52 people were admitted; and in the week ending Nov. 7, 34 people were admitted.

State officials warn: Don’t let your guard down

As coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise across the state, Arizona’s public health officials are warning of an active increase in the virus that will worsen without widespread mitigation tactics.

The statewide percent positivity for COVID-19 increased to 9% last week. A rate of 5% is a good indicator the spread of the virus is under control.

click to enlarge Arizona COVID-19 cases by week, according to Arizona Department of Health Services.



Arizona reported over 13,000 cases the week of Nov. 1, an 187% increase from the beginning of last month, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

“Arizonans need to remain vigilant, now is not the time to let our guard down,” ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a COVID-19 video update for Nov. 10. “We have seen a concerning increase in the COVID-19 rates in many counties over the past few weeks.”

According to Christ. COVID-19-like illness is also on the rise with increased inpatient and emergency room visits. She said although the state’s hospitals are reporting sufficient capacity, they’re also reporting a higher number of beds in use.

The Arizona Surge Line, a system established by ADHS in April that prevents one hospital from becoming overwhelmed by facilitating COVID-19 patient admission and transfer, is seeing increased instances of these transfers. Christ called this “an early indicator of hospital capacity concerns.”

The health director said while statewide benchmarks for businesses and schools to reopen are being met, metrics tracking case rates, percent positivity and COVID-like illness are all increasing.

Christ said the age group ranging from 20 to 44 makes up nearly 50% of the coronavirus cases in Arizona, but that these are mostly “college-age individuals.”

ADHS asks everyone to practice mitigation tactics such as frequent hand-washing, physical distancing and mask-wearing.

“We urge all Arizonans to appropriately wear a mask, whether or not they live in an area with a mandate,” Christ said in the video.

Tucson Rodeo canceled



The Tucson Rodeo Committee has canceled the upcoming 2021 Tucson Rodeo and festivities due to coronavirus concerns and maintaining social distancing requirements.

“With the amount of planning that goes into this event, we feel there is too much uncertainty to take the chance of continuing forward at this time,” Mark Baird, Chairman of the Board, Tucson Rodeo said in a released statement. "This difficult decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community, guests, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and contestants."

The Tucson Rodeo typically brings in $15 million in revenue to surrounding businesses in the area each year, according to the release. The board donates approximately $250,000 to charitable organizations on average.

Organizers hope COVID-19 subsides in the near future and are already planning the 2022 Rodeo for Feb. 19-27.

TUSD pushes in-class instruction to 2021; Cases pop up in other districts

Students in Tucson Unified School District were scheduled to return to the classroom but with rising COVID cases, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo pushed the start of school to January 2021 at the earliest.

“In my briefings this week with the Pima County Health Department leadership team, I was informed that our county will be in a state of widespread community transmission of COVID-19 at the time of our planned opening,” Trujillo said in the letter to parents. “Out of an abundance of caution, our leadership team has made a commitment to only initiate ‘hybrid’ instruction when Pima County is in a state of moderate transmission or better.”



The district will continue with remote learning until the end of winter break.

Meanwhile, other school districts are seeing cases of COVID popping up.



Get tested: Pima County offers free COVID testing, UA offering antibody testing

The Pima County Health Department has four free testing centers around town with easy-to-schedule appointments—often with same-day availability—with results in 24 to 72 hours.

You’ll have a nasal swab test at the Kino Event Center (2805 E. Ajo Way) the Udall Center (7200 E. Tanque Verde Road) and downtown (88 E. Broadway). The center at the northside Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, involves a saliva test designed by ASU.

Schedule an appointment at pima.gov/covid19testing.

The University of Arizona’s antibody testing has been opened to all Arizonans as the state attempts to get a handle on how many people have been exposed to COVID-19 but were asymptomatic or otherwise did not get a test while they were ill.

To sign up for testing, visit https://covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu/home.