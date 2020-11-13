The Range

Friday, November 13, 2020

Politics / News

Republican Martha McSally Concedes U.S. Senate Race To Democrat Mark Kelly

Posted By on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 2:34 PM

In a statement today, appointed Sen. Martha McSally conceded the obvious: She's not going to win this year's U.S. Senate race.

McSally congratulated her Democratic opponent Mark Kelly on winning an election that turned out to be one of the most expensive in the nation. According to the Associated Press, Kelly won 51.2% of the vote (1,714,466), beating McSally by more than 75,000 votes.

"With nearly all the votes counted, I called Mark Kelly this morning to congratulate him on winning this race. I also offered support in his transition to ensure Arizonans are best served during this time. I wish him all the best," McSally said.

With her defeat, this is McSally's second senate loss to a Democrat in only two years, after losing in the 2018 election to Kyrsten Sinema. McSally was subsequently appointed to fill out the late Sen. John McCain's senate seat.

This will be the first time Arizona has had two Democrat senators since the 1950s.

