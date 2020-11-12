Southern AZ COVID-19 AM Roundup for Thursday, Nov. 12: Nearly 1400 New Cases Today; AZ Total Number of Confirmed Cases Jumps Past 266K; Free Test Centers Open

click to enlarge

With nearly 1,400 new cases reported today, the number of Arizona’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases climbed past 266,000 as of Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.



Pima County, which reported 191 new cases today, has seen 31,538 of the state’s 266,562 confirmed cases.

After 12 new deaths were reported today, a total of 6,240 Arizonans had died after contracting COVID-19, including 669 deaths in Pima County, according to the Nov. 12 report.

The number of hospitalized COVID cases statewide continues to climb upward as the virus has begun to spread more rapidly. ADHS reported that as of Nov. 11, 1,368 COVID patients were hospitalized in the state, the highest that number has been since Aug. 12. That number peaked with 3,517 hospitalized COVID patients on July 13; it hit a subsequent low of 468 on Sept. 27.

A total of 1,121 people visited emergency rooms on Nov. 11 with COVID symptoms, the highest that number has been since Aug. 5. That number peaked at 2,008 on July 7; it hit a subsequent low of 653 on Sept. 28.

A total of 331 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care unit beds on Nov. 11, the highest that number has been since Aug. 21. The number of COVID patients in ICUs peaked at 970 on July 13 and hit a subsequent low of 114 on Sept. 22.

On a week-by-week basis in Pima County, the number of positive COVID tests peaked the week ending July 4 with 2,452 cases, according to an Nov. 9 report from the Pima County Health Department. (Numbers in this report are subject to revision.)

Pima County is seeing a steady rise in cases in recent weeks. For the week ending Oct. 17, 545 cases were reported; for the week ending Oct. 24, 911 cases were reported; for the week ending Oct. 31, 1,247 cases were reported; and for the week ending Nov. 7, 1,227 cases were reported.

Deaths in Pima County are down from a peak of 54 in the week ending July 4 to three in the week ending Oct 10, one in week ending Oct. 17, four in the week ending Oct. 24 and four in the week ending Oct. 31.

Hospitalization admission peaked the week ending July 18 with 221 COVID patients admitted to Pima County hospitals, but it has been on the rise in recent weeks. In the week ending Oct. 17, 37 people were admitted; in the week ending Oct. 24,40 people were admitted; in the week ending Oct. 31, 52 people were admitted; and in the week ending Nov. 7, 34 people were admitted.

Get tested: Pima County offers free COVID testing, UA offering antibody testing

The Pima County Health Department has four free testing centers around town with easy-to-schedule appointments—often with same-day availability—with results in 24 to 72 hours.

You’ll have a nasal swab test at the Kino Event Center (2805 E. Ajo Way) the Udall Center (7200 E. Tanque Verde Road) and downtown (88 E. Broadway). The center at the northside Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road, involves a saliva test designed by ASU.

Schedule an appointment at pima.gov/covid19testing.

The University of Arizona’s antibody testing has been opened to all Arizonans as the state attempts to get a handle on how many people have been exposed to COVID-19 but were asymptomatic or otherwise did not get a test while they were ill.

To sign up for testing, visit https://covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu/home.