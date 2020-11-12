The Range

Thursday, November 12, 2020

COVID-19 / News / Sports

2021 Tucson Rodeo Canceled

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge Barrel racing at the Tucson Rodeo before COVID-19 wiped out nearly all social events in 2020—and now the start of 2021.
The Tucson Rodeo Committee has canceled the upcoming 2021 Tucson Rodeo and festivities due to coronavirus concerns and maintaining social distancing requirements.

“With the amount of planning that goes into this event, we feel there is too much uncertainty to take the chance of continuing forward at this time,” Mark Baird, Chairman of the Board, Tucson Rodeo said in a released statement. "This difficult decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community, guests, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and contestants."

The Tucson Rodeo typically brings in $15 million in revenue to surrounding businesses in the area each year, according to the release. The board donates approximately $250,000 to charitable organizations on average.

Organizers hope COVID-19 subsides in the near future and are already planning the 2022 Rodeo for Feb. 19-27. 

