Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Sabino Canyon Tram Service Back in Action

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge Rep. Raul Grijalva, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and others cut the ceremonial ribbon to inaugurate Sabino Canyon's new shuttle service in 2019. - HEIDI SCHEWEL
  • Heidi Schewel
  • Rep. Raul Grijalva, Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and others cut the ceremonial ribbon to inaugurate Sabino Canyon's new shuttle service in 2019.
The Coronado National Forest Service is giving Sabino Canyon the green light to relaunch Crawler and shuttle service with new pandemic precautions in place.

Passengers are required to wear a mask while riding on the shuttle and in the ticketing area, as well as comply with all local and state health department requirements. People who have suffered COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days and/or been in contact with someone who has had the virus within two weeks are asked not to ride.

Crawlers are open-air vehicles and windows on shuttles servicing the Bear Canyon/Seven Falls trailhead have been removed to promote more airflow. All vehicles are disinfected on a regular basis, according to Total Ride staff who maintain the canyon's shuttle service under contract with Regional Partnering Center.

To purchase shuttle tickets online, click here

